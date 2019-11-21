Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

New 'Ghost' Pokémon Based on Dead Coral is Exactly Why Need to Care About Global Warming

A kind of Pokémon that is based on a dead coral and was wiped out due to sudden climate changes and global warming has been introduced.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New 'Ghost' Pokémon Based on Dead Coral is Exactly Why Need to Care About Global Warming
A kind of Pokémon that is based on a dead coral and was wiped out due to sudden climate changes and global warming has been introduced.

You know climate change is real when reference begin sneaking into pop culture, with almost every television show and film speaking about how we, collectively, have destroyed the environment and how it might just be too late.

The latest? A kind of Pokémon that is based on a dead coral and was wiped out due to sudden climate changes and global warming. If you're an avid fan of the game, you'll know about Corsola, a coral based Pokémon which first appeared in 1999.

However, recently, the game released a Galarian version of the same Pokémon, and if things continue the way they are now, we might just end up with a similar fate. Unlike Corsola, who's pink in colour and has a smile on its face, the ghost version is pale and white and can be seen frowning.

The description of the Pokemon says, “Sudden climate change wiped out this ancient kind of Corsola."

Climate crisis is real, guys, and this is just one of the signs that our planet is dying. Apart from the fact that we're slowly killing ourselves and every living being around us slowly, the realisation that we're also destroying every 90s kid's favourite cartoon may have hit a tad too close to home. This is what Pokémon lovers have to say:

As most users pointed out, the Pokemon is a commentary on the issue of coral bleaching, which is one of the consequences of global warming. As water temperatures rise above average, it leads to coral bleaching. According to the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), coral bleaching has led to the death of coral on an unimaginable scale. About time we took global warming seriously, isn't it?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram