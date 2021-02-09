New Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Has the King of Monsters Packing a Punch Back and the Internet is Psyched

The biggest Monster clash movie is all set to grace the screens in March as the world prepares to watch Godzilla and King Kong battle it out for supremacy. The Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment collaboration on the monsters' shared universe comes after the recent spate of Monsterverse' Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

The film has been helmed by Hollywood director Adam Wingard. As the trailer released two weeks earlier teased a super clash between the titans, it also hinted at the Godzilla as the villain with King Kong trying to fight him off by being on the side of the humans as the former goes on a rampage. The muscly punch by Kong at Godzilla in the original trailer has now been turned on its head in the second trailer, where the King of Monsters gives it back to the huge ape with an equally heavy punch.

While the first trailer very easily seemed to be picking sides, this new Japanese trailer combined some old footage from the earlier trailer but added a few ones of its own. Focusing mostly on the fight between the nuclear dinosaur and the giant Kong, this one shows Godzilla being heavily attacked by fighter jets. And while Kong did punch the King of Monsters in the last trailer, this one has the nuclear dino king returning the favour and Kong falls back.

Also, fans have been wondering if there's more to the story than just Godzilla being all gone dark side and Kong acting as the protector of humans. Many are also coming up with theories and some are even suggesting that the monster causing the rampage on earth could very well be NOT the actual Godzilla but the Mechagodzilla, an extra-terrestrial monster villain and mortal enemy of the earth's King of Monster.

Well, whatever's the actual story behind it, fans are still psyched up about the upcoming clash.

Godzilla vs Kong, I bet they end up teaming together against a bigger threat— fong thao (@thao_fong) February 9, 2021

I don’t want Godzilla vs Kong. I want Godzilla Befriends Kong, or Kong Offers Godzilla Emotional Support During a Particularly Difficult Time, or Godzilla and Kong’s ‘80s Outfit Movie Montage Jamboree.— Mike McClelland 🌈 (@magicmikewrites) February 9, 2021

The makers behind the film have released more information and a premise of the plot that promises an exciting time for cinegoers:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."