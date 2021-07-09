CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Buzz»New Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Trolled for 'Poor' English, Desi Cop Says 'Not Cool'
New Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Trolled for 'Poor' English, Desi Cop Says 'Not Cool'

Image Credits: Twitter/@arunbothra, @mansukhmandviya

Following his appointment, people started digging up Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's old tweets and started trolling him for his grammar.

If you are on the Indian side of social media, you may have probably seen instances of people getting picked on for their English pronunciation, grammar, or even spelling. This, despite English not being the first language of the majority of the population. But now, it is happening to the newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Following his appointment, people started digging up the BJP MP’s old tweets and started taunting him for his grammar in some of them.

Amidst the trolling, police officer Arun Bothra tweeted how his learning English quite late in his life did not interfere with his professional success and slammed people for trolling someone’s English.

He said, “Coming from a govt school in a small town, I learnt English pretty late. Have done well in my professional and personal life so far. Better than many wokes who are busy judging people on their English language skills."

Soon, people started discussing on the micro-blogging platform how they succeeded in life despite coming from non-English-medium schools. “Criticise him for his work, don’t mock him for his English," was the common sentiment among many.

Such a response from people only proves that good English speaking skills aren’t a prerequisite to succeed in life.

first published:July 09, 2021, 12:26 IST