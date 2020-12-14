New Hope: Species Considered Extinct For Over 20 Years Discovered in Bolivia

The wildlife in Bolivia seems to be returning. Scientists have sighted species in Bolivian Andes that were not seen in the last 20 years.

Among orchids and butterfly species, researchers have observed mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and lilliputian frog in the cloud forests, reported CNN.

Trond Larsen of Conservation International, a non-profit organisation, led the group that made these findings in March 2017 on a 14-day expedition in the Zongo Valley. It is close to the Bolivian capital, La Paz.

Speaking about the valley, Trond said that in the area, the noises one can hear are all from nature. He mentioned the noise of insects, frogs, birds and cascades of waterfalls. “Everything is covered in thick layers of moss, orchids and ferns,” he said.

Trond said that they did not expect to find those species in the valley that have been thought to be extinct and to discover new species. A venomous creature called mountain fer-de-lance viper has large fangs and heat-sensing pits. Another creature is Bolivian Flag Snake whose name has come from his dense colours such as striking red, yellow and green. These colours match the ones present on the Bolivian flag.

According to Trond, one of the smallest amphibians of the world was also discovered in the valley. With a size of almost 1 cm, lilliputian frogs are among the smallest amphibians. The frog is almost impossible to spot with its tendency to hide in a thick layer of moss and soil and because of its brown colour.

“We followed the sound of them in the forest but as soon as you get near them, they get quiet so it's tremendously difficult to locate,” the researcher said. A new species of plants named Adder's mouth orchid has parts that mimic insects. These parts can help in transferring pollen by tricking insects.

The report also mentions that although some discoveries are new for researchers, local indigenous communities have known for a long time about variety of the species.A newly discovered bamboo has been used by indigenous communities for construction work.

Four species that were thought to be extinct were also rediscovered by the team. Black in colour with deep red eyes, the devil eyed frog was seen 20 years ago and since then, it was thought to be extinct.

Trond said that it was incredibly exciting to find the frog in the valley, given the fact that the other expeditions had failed to discover it.

Another species Satyr butterfly was discovered caught in a trap in the Zongo valley. It was last seen 98 years ago.