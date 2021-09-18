'New In-charge': Mumbai Police Welcomes 'Ganpati Bappa' in IPS Officer Avatar

Despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated all across the country with great pomp and fervour. People, especially in Maharashtra, welcome Ganpati bappa in their houses and also carry out Bappa's visarjan. Every year, the Panchang predicts the date and timings of Anant Chaturdashi, but it is not compulsory for devotees to keep bappa for all 10 days at home. The visarjan can take place even after the 1st day. Considering the COVID guidelines issued by the central and state governments,celebrations were held low-key this year but it did not changethe enthusiasm. People, all decked in gorgeous traditional outfits, visited each other’s houses to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

This year too, we saw Ganpati bappa in new avatars and the latest to amaze netizens is Mumbai Police’s IPS Ganpati. The Mumbai Police celebrated the festival with an idol of Ganpati Bappa dressed as an IPS officer. Taking to their official Twitter and Instagram account, Mumbai Police shared an image of Ganpati idol. In the snap, Lord Ganesh can be seen dressed as a frontline worker. The idol had donned a khaki uniform, shoes, and a police hat.

In the caption, Mumbai Police shared that Ganpati Bappa was their new officer in charge and is currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS. The caption read,“India's Premier Security Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganpati Bappa in an IPS avatar, currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS.”

Netizens were in awe as they called it the cutest security ever. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Bappa is wearing G-shock too, how adorable.” Another said, “Ganpati Bappa; Atta Mazi satakli.” Netizens hailed Mumbai Police for their creativity. “Aren’t Mumbai Police the coolest,” asked a user.

The Anant Chaturdashi, this year, will be observed on September 19. The tithi will commence at 5:59 am on September 19 and will end at 5:28 am on September 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here