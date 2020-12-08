New Jersey Man Used 3D Technology to Produce 12,000 PPE Kits, Masks for Frontline Workers

During the pandemic, thousands of individuals stepped up to aid those who had a tough time tiding over the coronavirus and Japanese automobile company Mazda is honouring some of them who have made an impact in their communities this year as the world battled coronavirus pandemic.

One such hero awarded by Mazda North American Operations is a teacher from New Jersey who has worked for the safety of the frontline workers in his neighbourhood and won a new car.

Jason Erdreich is a technology, engineering, and design educator, who decided to use his resources and skills to help those working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Using 3D printers from his school, Jason turned his home into a personal protective equipment (PPE) making factory. Watching his dedication to use his skills and provide safety equipment to healthcare workers, Jason’s wife nominated him for this award.

Mazda USA shared Jason’s story on their official YouTube channel. The three-minute-long clip shows how Jason brainstorms on ideas to produce safety equipment and even involves his students in his project. We can hear Jason’s wife Cara narrating his story.

Cara mentions how Jason solves problems in and out of the classroom and also sheds light on her husband’s journey of making over 12,000 pieces of PPE and face shields using a team of people with 3D printers, as the recording goes on. According to an official press release by Mazda, Jason also designed STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classes for the online format and offered them at little or no charge to students as they were learning-from-home.

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has received over 38,649 views as netizens appreciate Jason’s efforts. One user commented, “Congrats Mr Erdreich! Your dedication to help others, selflessness, and hard work have always been unmatched.” One of Jason’s students also commented, “Mr. Erdreich, loved you as my stem teacher and robotics coach, awesome to see you giving your time to help others in the pandemic.”

Another user said, “After reading all of the gloom and doom news, day after day, i really needed a "feel good" story for a change. This really hit the spot!”

Jason also tweeted expressing his gratitude for his new Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

Beyond speechless for this incredible recognition @MazdaUSA! Thanks for the support & work from fellow teachers, students, & community in making #PPE & the incredible life saving work from #frontlineworkers & huge thanks to my wife for her support and making me a #MazdaHeroes pic.twitter.com/HvCJOjcA1I — Jason Erdreich (@MrErdreich) December 2, 2020

Speaking to CNN, Jason mentioned that he had the resources to help, and he was able to help, he had to help others who were doing so much for those facing this disease. Jason acknowledged the front line workers who are doing so much to care for people. The driving force for Jason was the realisation that someone needed to make sure that they are taken care of too. He said that he is glad that he was able to contribute to that.