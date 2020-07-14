New Kuwaiti Hip-Hop Track 'Mashallah' is All about being 'Happy and Grateful' in These Times

The coronavirus lockdown has impacted all industries of the world and the music industry is no different. Before the lockdown music videos were shot as lavishly as films, big concerts and gigs were held but now all of that has got down to gigs over video call and video shoots within your houses’ premises.

Kuwaiti hip-hop duo Sons of Yusuf, too due to the lockdown cancelled their plan of a lavish shoot and instead chose to record the video of their new single titled ‘Mashallah’ at their residence.

According to a report published in Arts&Culture, the clip was mostly shot in one take and maximum part of it was captured during the day. The track has been shot at a beachside chalet in Kuwait City. The duo rap through a set of things they are grateful for. The track also has elements of sunny keyboards and Gulf percussion.

Ya'koob Al Refaie speaking to Arts & Culture revealed that they had plans of getting an overseas producer on board for this but they weren’t able to do so because of the global pandemic. However, he also mentions that this time period they also felt was apt for releasing the track as it talks majorly about expressing gratitude for what one has.

He said, "But with the virus happening, we realised that this is a song could be a good one to release now. We wanted to take people’s minds off what’s happening and this song is really about being happy and grateful for what we have."

Ya'koob and his brother Abdul Rahman formed Sons of Yusuf in 2011.