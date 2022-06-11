New 'Laundry Jet' Sucks Clothes in, Sends Them for Washing But Twitter Has Concerns

If you’ve ever thought the “humanity’s gone too far” meme template is kind of legit, here’s presenting the Laundry Jet. It is the “first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room.” That basically means that there’s a suction system that sucks your clothes in when you throw them towards it and transports them directly into the laundry room, provided you have one. Seems like a relatively harmless invention, right? Wrong. Twitter users have been having a field day over the video of the system at work and it throws up more problems than you would have guessed.

The Laundry Jet is the first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room [read more: https://t.co/ad50LRzmkn] pic.twitter.com/vuPaVi8j40 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 9, 2022

POV: You're the fly that was sitting on the towel I just threw into the vacuum powered laundry chute. https://t.co/p4rhELmPjA pic.twitter.com/ptFaoflk3j — GoogleyGareth (@Googleygareth) June 10, 2022

so cool! my kids would immediately shit in this https://t.co/Eh81Kl3yZH — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) June 10, 2022

the problem with things like this is that oftentimes they could actually be helpful to people w disabilities or chronic pain but instead they’re advertised as commodities to the rich and become inaccessible to those whom it could actually benefit https://t.co/SdNHdJBWE4 — im in ur walls (@noleftairpod) June 10, 2022

Love that in a climate emergency, we’re finding ridiculous ways to consume energy. — Dr. Lisa Brown (@LegitDocBrown) June 9, 2022

I'm surprised it took the whole text in one go. pic.twitter.com/L0PUfQzXY7 — Rine (@rineplaysgames) June 10, 2022

Automation is cool but Twitter’s clearly doubting if that much automation is quite necessary yet. For instance, there is a roti-making machine that will do everything from mixing to kneading to puffing. The catch? It costs Rs 1,11,000. The Rotimatic completely automates the process of making rotis, but the price has made many social media users do a double take. Claiming to be the “smarter way to roti”, the website for the Rotimatic reads: “Rotimatic is the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one!” It can make a number of different types: Whole wheat roti, Jowar roti, Bajra roti, Puri, Pizza, Multigrain roti and Roti wrap. The user has to load the ingredients into the machine. It has been around for a while in India.

