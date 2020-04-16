New Lockdown Challenge In Town: People Are Self-isolating by Playing Tic Tac Toe with Pets

TikTok challenges go viral like fake news and soon it becomes the talk of the town. This time, netizens have taken a creative step forward and come up with a game of tic tac toe. But the catch is that it is to be played with pets.







For those who don’t know, tic tac toe is a widely played game consisting of nine boxes and two symbols –X and O. Whoever manages to align three of the same symbols linearly or diagonally wins. The game is known by different names in different places.







Self-isolation means no going out for play or food. It can also mean there is no one to play tic tac toe with, except for the computer. But those with pets are making their animal friends their partner in the game.







Here are some fluffy beings playing tic tac toe in quarantine.

This Maltese owned the game of tic tac paw!

The owner of the mini huskies used treats to make them play.

The same trick was used for several other dogs.

Here is a fish playing and losing a game.

For a lazy Sunday in quarantine, this bunny owner played with white rabbit with leaves as the crosses and noughts.

This TikTok user went ahead and created a real-life size board for the game with his pet puppy.