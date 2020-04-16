BUZZ

New Lockdown Challenge In Town: People Are Self-isolating by Playing Tic Tac Toe with Pets

For those who don’t know, tic tac toe is a widely played game consisting of nine boxes and two symbols –X and O.

TikTok challenges go viral like fake news and soon it becomes the talk of the town. This time, netizens have taken a creative step forward and come up with a game of tic tac toe. But the catch is that it is to be played with pets.


For those who don’t know, tic tac toe is a widely played game consisting of nine boxes and two symbols –X and O. Whoever manages to align three of the same symbols linearly or diagonally wins. The game is known by different names in different places.


Self-isolation means no going out for play or food. It can also mean there is no one to play tic tac toe with, except for the computer. But those with pets are making their animal friends their partner in the game.


Here are some fluffy beings playing tic tac toe in quarantine.

@mochapom

Watch her watch my moves ##pomeranian ##dogs

♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

This Maltese owned the game of tic tac paw!

@cocothemaltesedog

A friendly game of tic-tac-paw ##fyp ##TheSongOfUs ##viral ##tictactoe ##dog

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

The owner of the mini huskies used treats to make them play.

@lifewithkleekai

Did you guess the winner? ##tictactoe ##boredathome ##fyp ##petsoftiktok

♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

The same trick was used for several other dogs.

@lorenaaluna

Casper’s turn! I let this happen, shh ##happyathome ##MoodBoost ##puppycheck ##tictactoe

♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces

@ambsbeega

He really did throw me off at the end and made me lose doe ##foryou ##fyp ##cat ##tictactoe

♬ original sound - ambsbeega

@dobyandblue

undefeated tic tac toe champion... ##tictactoe ##boredathome ##funny ##fyp ##foryourpage

♬ original sound - betch

@fluffyface_enzo

My dog isn’t that good at tic tac toe (inspo @shibakoma) ##reallifeathome ##learningtodog ##tictactoe ##foryou ##samoyed ##tiktokdogs ##puppycheck

♬ Doug dimmadome but good - changqi.jpeg

Here is a fish playing and losing a game.

@nikita_thoric

He almost got me ##foryall ##fishchallenge ##tictactoe ##gameday ##nikitathoric ##winner

♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces

For a lazy Sunday in quarantine, this bunny owner played with white rabbit with leaves as the crosses and noughts.

@allisonula

Lazy Sunday in quarantine ##tictactoe ##tictactoechallenge ##gamingszn ##MoodBoost ##fyp ##bunny ##rabbit ##animalsoftiktok

♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

This TikTok user went ahead and created a real-life size board for the game with his pet puppy.

@grant._.johnson

Tic-tac-toe with my cute dog Rosie ##puppy ##puppylove ##dog ##animals ##fyp

♬ original sound - loganpaul

