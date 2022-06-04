'New Low': Indian Body Spray Ad Slammed For Making Joke Out of 'Rape Culture'

An Indian body spray company is being lambasted on Twitter after airing two advertisements that people found highly objectionable and propagating rape culture. One of the ads shows four men discussing who gets the “shot” on the last remaining bottle of perfume, but showing a woman instead of the bottle. The other shows some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray. Riffing on one of the gravest issues staring humanity in the face is decidedly not it, and Twitter users did not mince their words.

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, the same brand that produced the above ad. Should tell us how all these days are worth shit https://t.co/Wnr1wQxEal — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

Trivialising a fear that women feel or is forced to feel to sell Deo is really hitting a new low in advertising world. https://t.co/xlxAomFDVd — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) June 4, 2022

This ad shouldn't offend you on behalf of women, it should offend you as a human being. I'm absolutely disgusted that there are real people who will find this funny, because the ones who made this sure did. Utterly nauseating. https://t.co/w0XuuN4ynu — Jay (@Breadwala) June 3, 2022

Shocking..

Why do they have to reduce the status of Woman to this level? Rapes, Eve teasing, oppression on woman is at its Highest… What do we want to teach our kids?@smritiirani @zoo_bear @Hussain4Justice https://t.co/blQoIVDm20 — Syed Zameer Abbas Jaffri (@me_zameerjaffri) June 3, 2022

How sick you have to be to make an ad using rape jokes and having the audacity to air it on TV. FUCKING DEGENERATES https://t.co/rUFKMF7hVR — YDSE (@NeutronPrawn) June 3, 2022

If people do not see how problematic this is, then we have failed as a society. Making "light-hearted" content about a menacing social issue such as rape, is utterly distasteful to say the least.

#layerrshot #layerrad https://t.co/GEQUI0gEv8 — Jayita Dutta (@Joeytweetshere) June 3, 2022

The commercial comes across as not only trivialising, but also capitalising on a fear that most women face on a daily basis.

