1-min read

New Mexico Governor Literally Crashes Through Walls in Response to Trump's Border Plans

'Here's what I think of Trump's wall,' said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she smashed through multiple walls.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 7, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he vowed to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide and said Democratic attempts at "ridiculous partisan investigations" could damage U.S. prosperity.

However, following this speech, several people responded, including US Border officials, who don't share President Trump's zeal for the border wall, according to lawmakers.

The response that stuck, however, was one which came from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In a video that went viral after being posted on Twitter, Grisham is seen very literally running through walls and smashing them.

"All of this talk about walls tonight..." she begins, and ends with a very powerful statement. "And here's what I think of Trump's wall" as she rushes through another wall.




Her logic was that you had to "bust through some wall to make changes." The video has been viewed close to a million times by now.

People can't wait till this, perhaps, becomes a reality.














