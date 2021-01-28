New MIT Study Says Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help Us Map Consciousness

While many people are afraid of a hostile AI (artificial intelligence) takeover, experts are trying to find ways to induce more AI into medical and research fields. AI is already helping us with daily stuff in our smart homes, but can it help understand consciousness? Since the dawn of philosophy and social research, the origin of consciousness has always troubled scientists. How are we socially aware? How can humans do what they do but other animals cannot? Well, MIT is trying to answer that with the help of AI.

MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital collaborated on a study to link social awareness to individual neuronal activity in favour of the "theory of the mind.”

While neurological research has been going on for decades, they generally map neural groups and connections. Analysing activity on a single-neuron level is something very different and difficult.

But they resorted to using recordings from single cells. These cells originated in the human dorsomedial prefrontal cortex and neurons that encode information about others’ beliefs were identified. How does the brain distinguish between self-and other-belief-related representations? They found their results from the analyses could support the theory of mind.

According to The Next Web, the team was able to observe patterns formed by the brain neurons that help us consider what other people could be feeling and thinking. In short, they are trying to track empathy in real-time, as it happens.

If expanded, this research could play an instrumental role in researching mental illness and social anxiety disorders. It can even be helpful in developing targeted, personalised treatments for people on the autism spectrum disorder.

But the most fascinating aspect of the study is it could finally offer some insight into understanding consciousness.

In their sample, 15 people who were scheduled for brain surgery at the hospital were given a behaviour test. They were made to listen to short scenarios and had to answer follow up questions. Meanwhile, micro-electrodes inserted in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex were used to record the neural behaviour.

One of the questions revealed by the hospital’s press release is this: “You and Tom see a jar on the table. After Tom leaves, you move the jar to a cabinet. Where does Tom believe the jar to be?”

Now the patient had to guess what the other person would believe.

They wanted to see how our individual neurons work together to create what researchers call a ‘theory of other minds’ within our own consciousness. By doing so, they may be able to quantify neurological processes.

Now, this is nearly impossible for human observers to do as there are billions of neurons. But, AI doesn’t have that limitation. They used this mechanical assistant to label 80 billion individual neurons.

They are still mapping every neuron of the brain and will hopefully be able to see it in real-time, with the help of AI