New Mom Discovers Her Milk is Pink, Not White. Posts Online, Gets These Answers

Women face so many changes in the lead up to becoming a mother and beyond that. For a mother, every day brings a new struggle for her. This often scares women but now social media has become a platform where people openly share their problems. They can also keep their identity hidden and know about things that they are otherwise hesitant to talk about. A few days ago a woman shared one such personal problem of hers on social media.

Jo Johnson Verby, who is on TikTok with the handle @jojohnsonoverby, gave birth to a baby recently. However, after six weeks of birth, Jo found out that the milk coming out of her breast is not normal. It’s pink, instead of white. After observing this, she thought of asking people about the reason behind this. She also asked if making the baby drink this milk was safe.

This video of Jo and her question went viral on social media. Showing her pink milk in the video, she said that it looks like strawberry milk. She also wanted to know if she could continue feeding the same to her child. Many people answered Jo’s question through comments. As per llli.org, when blood starts coming in the milk it colour turns pink. As per the site, this problem gets solved by making the child drink the milk regularly. The people on social media also gave several suggestions to Jo.

One woman wrote that even though she had a similar problem, this milk is completely safe for the child. It will not be harmful to the child. On the other hand, many women called it a scary dream. A woman also said that she even has a similar problem but was too conscious to ask anyone. Now, because of Jo’s post, she also got an answer to her problem. She also suggested meeting the doctor immediately.

