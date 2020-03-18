New Mom Tells Us What it is Like to be Away from Doctor-Husband Treating Coronavirus Patients

The novel coronavirus so far has claimed over 7,900 lives with more than 1 lakh 98 thousand people worldwide having tested positive for the dreaded disease. With several heart-wrenching incidents of COVID-19 being reported from various parts of the world, a post has gone viral on social media, making people aware of the reality behind the families of health practitioners dealing with the virus.

A woman named Rachel Patzer took to Twitter to share a thread about how her husband, who is a physician in the emergency department, is "actively treating coronavirus patients" and the way it has brought a change in their lives.

She further added that since her husband was continuously treating patients tested positive with COVID-19, they made a “difficult decision” to isolate him and shift to their garage apartment for the "foreseeable future".

Rachel, who is Director at the Centre for Health Services Research, further revealed that they have three children, one of whom is just three weeks old. In an emotional message, she said her husband "won't get to hold our new baby or see our kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities."

Rachel, who is on her maternity leave, went on to share her plight which was nothing less than unfortunate. She said she was trying to manage everything all by herself from attempting to home school her children to taking care of her newborn. "I am worried about the health of my spouse and my family," she says, adding that she knows things could be worse.

The plight of Rachel becomes all the more saddening when she continued to say that she saw pictures of people socializing and ignoring the social distancing recommendations. Especially, when she knew that her husband and other healthcare workers were risking their lives to treat patients.

In her last tweet of the thread, Rachel urged people to take pandemic seriously. “I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded.... Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing”.

My spouse is a physician in the emergency dept, and is actively treating #coronavirus patients. We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients. (1/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

Since being posted, Rachel Patzer thread has received a number of people extended their support.

The thread of tweet has so far garnered over 5,000 comments and more than 2 lakh 20 thousand likes.

Here’s how some of the people reacted to the tweet:

Wow, my heart goes out to you. I’m suddenly homeschooling twin 3 year olds. Today was the first day and it almost broke me and this was under relatively easy circumstances. Sending love and support to you and your family. — Kathryn Martinez (@ktmartinez) March 17, 2020

We are deliberating this, too. My spouse just came off 7 days of hospitalist service and had numerous suspected COVID patients in his care. Not to be morbid but we also got serious about what next if something happens to us both and are working to execute legal plans. — Heather Tubbs Cooley (@htubbscooley_RN) March 17, 2020

My husband is on service treating pts w/ #COVID19 too. Here’s where he’s sleeping for the next month. Important for people to recognize how much healthcare workers are pouring their hearts into caring for pts & trying to keep their families safe. pic.twitter.com/91OFdHVuXu — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) March 17, 2020

Your husband, his colleagues, his coworkers, represent the best of what the practice of medicine should be.

May he be safe, and well. Let him know that his dedication and sacrifices are appreciated and honored. — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) March 17, 2020

Thank you to your husband for his service. And to you and your family for your sacrifice. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 17, 2020

My wife is a PEM and EM attending. I’m picking up the kids and heading for our hunting cabin in the woods for much the same reason. Can’t have us both getting hospitalized at the same time to this. — Malraux (@jed_white) March 17, 2020