New Optical Illusion on Twitter Has People Questioning Their Eyes

An optical illusion recently shared on micro-blogging site has forced people to question their eyes. Created by David Novick, the three-coloured confetti illusion shows 12 circles with multi-coloured stripes.

Novick, who is a Professor of Engineering Education and Leadership, the University of Texas, shared the picture on his Twitter account on June 14.

On Twitter, he wrote, "A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect."

A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) June 14, 2019

Along with the picture, Novick has also shared a drop box link for those who want the original png file. Let's have a look at what people had to say on Novick's optical illusion:

I don't believe it until I make some masks in Photoshop! pic.twitter.com/y5cFdF9Wla — Wenzy (@ziyangwen) June 16, 2019

On July 2, another optical illusion picture shared by an online user @nxyxm had confused everyone. While at first glance the picture resembles a beach on a stormy evening, on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different. He captioned it, "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist." The picture left scores of people confused, since it was posted online. The user then goes on to reveal what the picture actually shows, "But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — nayem (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019