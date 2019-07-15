New Optical Illusion on Twitter Has People Questioning Their Eyes
An optical illusion recently shared on micro-blogging site has forced people to question their eyes. Created by David Novick, the three-coloured confetti illusion shows 12 circles with multi-coloured stripes.
On Twitter, he wrote, "A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect."
A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2
Along with the picture, Novick has also shared a drop box link for those who want the original png file. Let's have a look at what people had to say on Novick's optical illusion:
On July 2, another optical illusion picture shared by an online user @nxyxm had confused everyone. While at first glance the picture resembles a beach on a stormy evening, on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different. He captioned it, "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist." The picture left scores of people confused, since it was posted online. The user then goes on to reveal what the picture actually shows, "But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."
if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — nayem (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019
