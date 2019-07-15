Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Optical Illusion on Twitter Has People Questioning Their Eyes

Novick, who is a Professor of Engineering Education and Leadership, the University of Texas, shared the picture on his Twitter account on June 14.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Optical Illusion on Twitter Has People Questioning Their Eyes
Novick, who is a Professor of Engineering Education and Leadership, the University of Texas, shared the picture on his Twitter account on June 14.
Loading...

An optical illusion recently shared on micro-blogging site has forced people to question their eyes. Created by David Novick, the three-coloured confetti illusion shows 12 circles with multi-coloured stripes.

Novick, who is a Professor of Engineering Education and Leadership, the University of Texas, shared the picture on his Twitter account on June 14.

On Twitter, he wrote, "A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect."

Along with the picture, Novick has also shared a drop box link for those who want the original png file. Let's have a look at what people had to say on Novick's optical illusion:

On July 2, another optical illusion picture shared by an online user @nxyxm had confused everyone. While at first glance the picture resembles a beach on a stormy evening, on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different. He captioned it, "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist." The picture left scores of people confused, since it was posted online. The user then goes on to reveal what the picture actually shows, "But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram