New Rasputin Dance Video from Kerala is Sending Out Vibes of Communal Harmony

More people are joining the Rasputintrend going viral on social media. It was started by two medical students in Keralawho, in a bid to bring joy to the medical fraternity bogged down by the Covid-19 pandemic, danced enthusiastically to Boney M’s classic and posted the video on internet. Now,a new clip has emerged of three men dancing to the peppy number with a message of communal harmony in these trying times.

The new video shows one of the men dressed as a Christian pastor, the second as a Muslim clergy and a third as a Hindu priest, dancing to the song at different locations. The video has caught the attention of Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shahsi Tharoor. He tweeted the video with a special message.

The medical college students who first did this (&were attacked because one of them was Muslim) have started a wonderful viral trend in solidarity. Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state. pic.twitter.com/SmeMuZjbts— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2021

The video has got more than 100,000 views so far and nearly 10,000 likes.

Earlier this month, two students from Kerala’s Thrissur Medical College – Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare – had gained popularity for grooving to the song in their scrubs with incredible energy and amazing footwork. Naveen is in 4th year,while Janaki is in 3rd year of MBBS.

Naveenhad told the mediathat they started practicing Rasputin track after seeing choreographer Vanesa Seco’s Instagram video in which she danced with a group of people to the track.

Their attempt at spreading some joy, however, had attracted controversy after an advocate tried to give it a communal colour by referring to the boy’s religion. This then triggered a torrent of support for Janaki and Naveen on social media and many students from other colleges started making their own Rasputin video and posting them on social media.

#WATCH | 30 sec Rasputin Challenge video goes viral on the internet but some gave it a communal turn and made a controversy out of it. pic.twitter.com/EyGbF2N1oo— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 13, 2021

Naveen later responded to the controversy and told a publication that neither he nor Janaki are bothered by the communal remarks.

