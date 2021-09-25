New Research Proves that Using Cuss Words is Good for Mental Health

There are so many people, on the planet, who love to use cuss words. They don’t know how to mind their language, whether at home or outside. While nobody likes such foul-mouthed people, research suggests that people who tend to use foul language in anger may actually be happier and lead a much more stress-free life.

Research by Keane University in New Jersey has revealed that the people who tend to use abusive language usually live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Their frustration is reduced to a great extent by cussing. Also, the mind remains healthy. Researchers have described verbal abuse as very beneficial for health (for the abuser, of course!).

Keane University had used university students in its research. During the research, their hands were immersed in ice-cold water. The research found that students who kept cussing during this process were able to keep their hands immersed for a longer period. On this basis, the researchers concluded that cussing released the frustration of the brain and it (brain) remains healthy.

A person lives longer when there is very little stress in their lives. The research also found that people who don’t use cuss words tend to give up quickly in critical situations. They have more stress and this affects their mental health.

