New School Kid's Adorable Note to 10-year-old Friend for His Kind Gesture is Melting Hearts

It seems Harry Styles’ song Treat People with Kindness has influenced a ten-year-old Canadian kid. A father posted a tweet on Thursday sharing a note of gratitude that was given to his son by a new student who had some difficulty making some friends. Ravi Kahlon, a British Columbia Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation and MLA from North Delta tweeted that it was a proud moment for him when his son and one of his friends decided to join a new kid at school during lunch time, when he was sitting all alone.

The heartwarming gesture was well-received by the new kid who wrote him a kind note at the end of the day. Ravi shared a picture of the note written by the kid that he felt better when he was joined by them and would like to know if he can join Ravi’s son’s group of friends at school.

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

As he tweeted the note, Ravi tweeted that it was a proud dad moment for him after his son welcomed the kid by initiating a conversation and making him feel better. The tweet has garnered over 41,41,000 likes since it was shared and has been retweeted over 31.2k times.

Netizens have expressed their thoughts on Ravi’s son’s king gesture. One user commented on Ravi’s tweet and wrote that his son just made the world a better place with one simple act of kindness not only for the other boy, but for everyone else who reads the tweet. He thanked Ravi for sharing this kind act, while other users commented how it reflects Ravi and his wife’s parenting skills. Some netizens also got quite emotional as they read the tweet, as one user by the name Marianne wrote that she has big drops of tears after reading the note. She further wrote that it makes her feel proud of Ravi’s son and his friends. It is this attitude that is needed the most in the world, she wrote.

Big drops of tears on this. So proud of your son and his friends. Thst us the attitude we need today. ❤️ — Marianne (@Mariann04000368) January 15, 2021

Another user, Brian commented that the father must feel immensely proud of him. He further commended the young kids for their thoughtfulness and kindness. Brian also lauded the new kid who wrote the thank you note that was “so lovely”.

Wow!! You must feel very proud of him and what kind & thoughtful boys he and his friends are and so lovely that the young lad sent him such a nice thank you note. — Brian (@brian0775) January 15, 2021

Calling it a “wholesome” content, one twitterati wrote that they need more of this sort of thing on the internet.

Damn thats wholesome. Need more of this sort of thing please. — Mark Lord (@lord_of_madness) January 15, 2021

One of the comments on Ravi’s tweet also featured a woman who shared her experience as a new kid in school when she was a child. The name of the Twitter user was Elise Flynn who wrote that she was always the new kid, nearly every school year. She mentioned that she wished she had been lucky to have someone like Ravi’s son in her schools. Elise asked Ravi to tell him that his kindness will reverberate with that new kid forever.