New Space Mission in UK is Set to 'Chase' Comets and Study Stardust

In the realm of space exploration, humankind has sent missions to Mars, moon, and many other galaxies, but now, a new mission will be tracking a comet's journey. A recent report says that the British engineers will be starting work on a new spacecraft that will wait for passing comets and then chase them down and map their surfaces in three dimensions.

It has been aptly named as ‘Comet Chaser’ as the mission will not only record details of the comets’ contours, but also its composition of the dust and gases released as they fall through the heavens. There are three spacecraft involved in the mission that are designed to collaborate on the job. Thales Alenia Space will build the mothership in the UK and will hold two smaller robotic probes from Japan that can be released near the target comet for extremely close fly-bys. These probes will then transfer images and other data back to the main spacecraft.

Comets are interesting space objects as they are lumps of cosmic debris leftover from the initial days of the solar system some 4.6 billion years ago. Many comets are detected as they streak around the Sun, causing them to heat up and shed dust and vapour that stretches out into a marvellous tail.

Comet Chaser's mission would be to catch up with a comet before it becomes so active, allowing the twin robotic probes, which are only 30cm long each, to map and analyse the comet nucleus that would otherwise be obscured.

According to The Guardian, Andrew Stanniland, CEO of Thales Alenia Space, believes the mission is going to be fascinating as most comets they see have been through the solar system many times and that means they are changed by the Sun. Andrew further says that this mission allows them to have a spacecraft in orbit so they can catch a "pristine" object. The mission will give us science about the history of our solar system that we have never had before.

The Guardian reports that the Comet Chaser is due for launch in 2028, and the spacecraft is officially known as the Comet Interceptor. The spacecraft will head for a gravitational no-man’s land on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun. It will then loiter at this so-called Lagrange point, where the forces of gravity tend to make things stay put. Staying at this point, the mission will await its quarry while burning a minimum of fuel.