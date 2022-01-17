New Species of Rainfrog Discovered in Panama Named After Greta Thunberg

An international team of researchers has discovered a novel species of rain frog and named it after Swedish environmental activist Great Thunberg. The new species of the frog is named Pristimantis gretathunburgae. The researchers are associated with Rainforest Trust, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018. “Rainforest Trust is deeply honoured to sponsor the naming of this exquisite and threatened Panamanian frog species for Greta Thunberg. Greta more than anyone reminds us that the future of every species on Earth depends on what we do right now to end climate change,” said James Deutsch, CEO, Rainforest Trust, in a press release. The trust stated that they wanted to name the frog in honour of Greta Thunberg as the plight of the frog named after her is very closely linked to climate change, and Greta has become the face of the fight against climate change.

The trust held an auction offering naming rights to some newly discovered species. The funds raised in the auction supported the research that brought these new species to the limelight. According to Rainforest Trust, roughly 100 new species are discovered every year.

The team, which discovered the new species, was led by Abel Batista from Panama and Konrad Mebert from Switzerland. The duo has been working together for around 10 years and has published eight scientific papers together. Abel and Panama have discovered 12 species till now.

The Pristimantis gretathunburgae was found by the team on an island in eastern Panama called Cerro Chucanti. The way to the habitat was covered with muddy trails and steep slopes and could only be accessed on horseback. The island was surrounded by lowland tropical rainforest. This new frog species has eyes that were distinctively black, a unique characteristic for Central American rain frogs. The paper identifying the frog in published in ZooKeys.

