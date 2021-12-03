New Study Finds Out Where Most of Earth's Water Came From

According to the findings of a study published in the Nature Astronomy journal, a significant amount of water was produced below the surface of dust-sized grains from Itokawa as a result of space weathering. Space weathering is a phenomenon wherein charged particles from the Sun, called the solar wind, change the chemical composition of grains into water molecules. Researchers have suggested that this water-rich dust would have rained down alongside the C-type asteroids and resulted in the Earth's oceans. John Curtin Distinguished Professor Phil Bland, a co-author of the study, said that these kinds of measurements would not have been possible without technological advancements such as “atome trobe tomography".

“The technology provides an extraordinary insight into how tiny dust particles floating in space might help us balance the books on the isotopic composition of the Earth’s water and give us new clues to help solve the mystery of its origins,” he said, in a media release.

According to the team, this study could help future space missions as it suggests a way by which space explorers could secure a water source even on dry planets, or in other attempts at exploring the moon and other planets. They even estimate that one day, astronauts will be able to produce water supplies in space.

“One of the problems of future human space exploration is how astronauts will find enough water to keep them alive and accomplish their tasks without carrying it with them on their journey,” co-author Professor Hope Ishii said.

He also believes that while speculative, the study does give them a reason to assume that the same space-weathering process which created the water on Itokawa can encourage space explorers to process fresh supplies of water straight from the weathering process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.