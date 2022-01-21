New Study Finds Structures of Proteins That May Be Responsible for Origin of Life

The universe that is believed to have emerged from a singularity is a living mystery. The vastness of the cosmos only has one planet, as we know of, that fosters life. Life on Earth, too, is veiled under many revelations that are yet to be fully understood. However, a new study might have untangled one of the knots binding the secrets of the origins of life. A team of scientists at the Rutgers University-New Brunswick, New Jersey, in attempts to know the origins of life on Earth, have found the protein structures that might have triggered the phenomenon, after which life bloomed on the blue planet.

The carving of the path that led the researchers to the findings of the study began with the premise that life, in any shape or form, depends on the collection and usage of energy. During the primordial phase of the Earth, this energy must have been sourced from the Sun’s rays or from the heat seeping through hydrothermal vents present within the planet.

Next, the researchers looked at one of the vital functions of life, which is the oxidation-reduction reaction. The crux of this reaction lies in the transfer of electrons which is also how the energy is used in the fundamental chemical reactions. As a result, the team factored in metals – elements that are one of the best in carrying out electron transfer – and combined them with proteins which are essential for most biological processes. The research was then concentrated to dig up proteins that could bind to metals.

Yana Bromberg, a microbiologist at Rutgers, said that the study showed that the metal-binding cores of the existing proteins are similar despite the proteins themselves differing. “We saw that these metal-binding cores are often made up of repeated substructures, kind of like LEGO blocks,” said Bromberg, in a press release. She added that the blocks they found were present in other areas of the proteins and were not concentrated to just metal-binding cores.

The suggestion laid down by the study, researchers believe, could contribute to the search for life on other planetary bodies. Bromberg stated that these little building blocks might have common ancestors that gave rise to the entire range of proteins and their properties that exist currently.

