New Study May Be Close to Solving the Mystery of Black Holes

A theory-laden study suggests that the primordial black holes formed right after the Big Bang constitutes all dark matter in the universe. Dark matter, a component of the cosmos that has never been observed, is believed to be the skeleton of the universe. Although the human race has never managed to fathom the existence of black matter, black holes have been studied and observed, with the first-ever image of a black hole witnessed by the world in 2019. The new study developed by a team of researchers from Yale, University of Miami, and European Space Agency has its foundation linked to the theory proposed by Stephen Hawking and Bernard Carr, which discusses the formation of black holes after the Big Bang event.

The theory birthed by Hawking and Carr says that the black holes were formed due to tiny anomalies in the density of the universe that originated in the first fraction of the first second of the Big Bang. It goes on to suggest that these black holes were born at a size around 1.4 times the mass of Earth’s Sun.

“Primordial black holes, if they do exist, could well be the seeds from which all supermassive black holes form, including the one at the centre of the Milky Way,” said Priyamvada Natarajan, Professor, Astronomy and Physics, Yale, said in a press release. Natarajan added that the black holes’ ability to merge and form supermassive black holes and that these supermassive black holes might be the source of dark matter that makes up most of the universe.

Nico Cappelluti, the first author of the study, said, “Our study shows that without introducing new particles or new physics, we can solve mysteries of modern cosmology from the nature of dark matter itself to the origin of supermassive black holes.”

Researchers believe that with the help of enough digging into the data and insights collected so far, and with the introduction of the James Webb Telescope into space, which will see till the initial galaxies after the Big Bang, the study can actually decipher the mystery attached to the black matter.

