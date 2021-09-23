New Study Suggests There is No Water on Mars, Here’s Why

Ever since society received reinforcement through advancements in science and technology, scientists and researchers have been in search of another habitable planet. In the wake of this search, our current favourite has been Mars. Space organizations have been arduously working on digging out more insights from the bulk of the Red Planet. The exploration for life needs to have one quintessential element to be present for the quest to reveal fruitful findings – Water. Earlier researches have suggested that water ions are present in the bulk of Mars and have found multiple evidence of water on Martian surface. However, a new study arising from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that Mars does not have any liquid water at present.

Earlier studies done on Mars meteorites suggested that the planet was water-rich. Rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance brought back images displaying flood channels and river valleys. But this evidence pertains to a time when Mars used to have a magnetic field strong enough to maintain a thick atmosphere, which is not the case anymore.

Researchers for this study used a novel method involving stable isotope of Potassium (K), remote sensing, and chemical analysis. The findings showcased the planet’s rate of loss of volatile elements like water, according to which, Mars has no liquid water anymore.

The team studied 20 representatives of the bulk of the red planet, Mars meteorites, and found that Mars lost many volatile elements, including water and potassium during its formation, at a much higher rate than earth but slower than the Asteroid 4-Vesta and Moon, which are also dry planetary bodies.

“The Martian meteorites are from hundreds of million years ago and acts as a record of the planet’s volatile evolution history. Through the measurement of depletion of isotopes such as potassium, the volatile depletion of bulk planets can be inferred,” said Kun Wang, the senior author of the study, in a press release.

He added, “The threshold of size and mass of rocky planets, for them to retain enough water so that habitability is enabled, is not crossed by Mars.”

“The finding of the correlation of K isotopic compositions with planet’s gravity provided new perspectives and scope for revamped quantitative tools,” said Katharina Lodders, the co-author of the study.

Researchers believe that the novel way and the findings unveiled by it have larger implications in the search for life on other planets.

