New TikTok Challenge Has Users Super-Gluing Their Lips Together to Make Them Look Fuller

It all started when a TikTok user posted a video tutorial of how to use super glue on one's face to make certain areas pop or look fuller.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
New TikTok Challenge Has Users Super-Gluing Their Lips Together to Make Them Look Fuller
A TikTok challenge in which people super-glue their lips with eyelash adhesive or nail glue to make them look fuller has gone viral over the internet.

The new trend started with user @chloehammock4 when she posted a video of herself putting glue just above her cupid’s bow and then sticking her upper lip up in order for it to appear full, news portal Dazeddigital reported.

Soon, after getting shared on Twitter, netizens left thousands of responses on the same thread.

However, there were others who expressed objections to the trend.

Since the video was posted couple of days back, it has been viewed more then 4.5 million times and received over three thousand comments.

In 2015, the viral Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge saw teens sticking their lips into small containers and sucking the air out of it to create a vacuum, the report added.

