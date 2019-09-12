New TikTok Challenge Has Users Super-Gluing Their Lips Together to Make Them Look Fuller

A TikTok challenge in which people super-glue their lips with eyelash adhesive or nail glue to make them look fuller has gone viral over the internet.

The new trend started with user @chloehammock4 when she posted a video of herself putting glue just above her cupid’s bow and then sticking her upper lip up in order for it to appear full, news portal Dazeddigital reported.

imagine you’re talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident pic.twitter.com/kDD9CqHOr6 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 7, 2019

Soon, after getting shared on Twitter, netizens left thousands of responses on the same thread.

I DID THE EYELASH GLUE LIP THING AND IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/5DvEhsEhTW — 📎 ari (@infantyeojin) September 7, 2019

omg I tried the eyelash glue thing to make your lips bigger and it worked??N E WAYS this is dumb af stan bts pic.twitter.com/2LUZNv8hPC — ❁ rae ❁ NAMJOON DAY !! (@btsraynuh) September 8, 2019

Y’all I tried it😂 ignore the laugh pic.twitter.com/cGx0vV5wXP — Bri✨ (@brianna_vacio) September 7, 2019

However, there were others who expressed objections to the trend.

Just read that teens are gluing their upper lip to make them look bigger on @tiktok_us . If they lack intelligence that badly/ maybe apply the glue two both lips and seal them shut..thus preventing further stupidity from spreading #lipglue #wtf — ericadeemack (@ericadeemack) September 11, 2019

Being Black and having full lips is a blessing 😭😂 literally everybody wants the looks they clowned us for — Bye (@Queen_Soul01) September 7, 2019

Since the video was posted couple of days back, it has been viewed more then 4.5 million times and received over three thousand comments.

In 2015, the viral Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge saw teens sticking their lips into small containers and sucking the air out of it to create a vacuum, the report added.

