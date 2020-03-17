New TikTok Trend Tries to Save Women from Unsafe Situations in Public Transport

TikTok has been hailed as many things negative, ranging from wasting time and quick scheme to fame or meaningless video sharing platform. But a new trend is literally saving lives out there.

In a recent catching up trend, people are uploading voice clips on TikTok that girls or women can use if they feel unsafe in a cab or Uber, bus or subway.

In the video released by TikTok user Grace Wells, she can be seen engaging in a fake conversation, as if she is reprimanding her friend for not answering the phone. Then she mentions that she saw her friend get in the cab and has her location.

Often people face sketchy situation after booking a cab, especially in remote areas and in the nighttime.

The new trend allows for a person stuck in such a situation to play one of these fake conversation videos, so that the driver or co-passenger knows that their location is with other people and somebody is waiting to pick them up.

Here are some other videos from the app.

Here, the conversation has spaces for you to answer and what you should say for it to seem more like a conversation.

Nearly, all the videos talk of sharing your location and the fact that you are meeting somebody else, so people know if you are not back by the right time.

Several girls did a duet with one such video in order to so that they can easily access the video.

The trend picked up in India as well with videos getting posted in Hindi.