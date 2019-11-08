New Type of Vodka That Will Help Fight Climate Change, Developed By an Air Company

Stafford Sheehan, a Yale Ph.D., did not expect in 2017 that he would come up with a type of vodka that could save the planet.

According to a report by Popular Mechanics, a company called Air Co. is making vodka using just air and water. Well, as magical as it sounds, it’s actually a science behind it.

Air Co. converts carbon from air into pure ethanol, by splitting water into carbon and oxygen, using renewable electricity. The carbon, oxygen and hydrogen atoms are re-formed on a metal-based catalyst and thus, come pure ethanol.

Sheehan told the website, “The process uses the same principles as photosynthesis in plants, but does so more efficiently.”

As per the report, Sheehan explained that a mixture is produced the conversion of Air Co. The mixture, which is free from all solids or other constituents, contains approximately 10 per cent ethanol.

“Following conversion, we distill the 10 per cent ethanol to 96.5 per cent in custom-built, 18-plate vodka still followed by additional proprietary, trade-secret processes to purify and dilute the ethanol to a 40 per cent alcohol-by-volume vodka,” he added.

Sheehan later added that without using any grain or fermentation or complex distillation, to remove impurities, the resulting liquid, is carbon-negative.

“We have one machine that can fit in any given bedroom that does the same role as traditional distilling, only faster and more efficient, with no impact to our environment, and all run on solar power,” he said.

Speaking about the company Air Co, CEO Gregory Constantine told the website, “We are a technology and lifestyle brand producing consumer goods by capturing excess carbon from the air and transforming it into things of value—one product at a time.”

This drink will be sold from Friday in USA’s top restaurants and bars and a bottle of it will cost $65, as per the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.