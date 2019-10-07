Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Whiskey Pods to be Enjoyed with 'No Ice, No Stir and No Glass'

Launched at this year's London Cocktail Week, Glenlivet's 'Capsule Collection’ of glassless cocktails lets you enjoy the scotch with "no ice. No stirrer. No glass."

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
New Whiskey Pods to be Enjoyed with 'No Ice, No Stir and No Glass'
A treat for whisky lovers as one of the most revered whisky makers, Glenlivet has come out with its latest jelly-like-whisky pods to "redefine" the ways of enjoying whisky.

Launched at this year's London Cocktail Week, Glenlivet's 'Capsule Collection’ of glassless cocktails lets you enjoy the scotch with "no ice. No stirrer. No glass."

The limited edition of delicious whiskey cocktail pods come in "a super-sustainable seaweed-extract casing, one of nature’s most renewable resources," as per a press release.

Each capsule contains 23 ml of the liquid and to enjoy the flavour-explosion, "pop the capsule in your mouth, take a bite to release the delicious cocktail ingredients."

The brand took to Twitter to post a video explaining its latest product.

The whiskey capsules are available as an “amuse-bouche” (mouth-amuser) only at Tayer + Elementary bar in London during the London Cocktail Week ending on October 13.

