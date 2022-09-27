New World Record For Eating Chicken Feet: South African Woman Finishes 4.26oz in 60 Seconds

There are many attempts at breaking world records, however, eating 4.26 ounces of chicken feet has to be one of the most amusing. The South-east Asian delicacy now has a loyal lover and has a world record to prove it. According to the Guinness World Record website, Vuyolwethu Simanile from South Africa, won the battle against 4 of her colleagues from the Mashamplanes Lounge restaurant and bar in Umlazi, Durban. She consumed a 4.26oz chicken feet in 60 seconds, setting a new world record. That was almost double the amount than any of her competitors.

Broadway Sweets SA on Twitter shared the details of the show featuring this attempt. The tweet read, “Watch the 1st episode of Stumbo Record Breakers tomorrow, Sunday 25 September at 5.30pm on @etv #southafricancuisine #heritageweekend #stumborecordbreakers #chickenfeet” followed by a clip. Check it out here:

Guinness World Records announced on their official website that Simanile is the first person to achieve this title. The announcement also mentioned that adjudicator Sofia Greenacre served 10 ounces of chicken feet to each participant before beginning the attempt. Only one chicken feet could be consumed at a time. More than one would result in disqualification. Participants had to consume at least 3.8 grams to be considered record-worthy.

As the competition began, some began stuffing their mouths while Simanile took a measured approach. At the end, while waiting for the verdict, Stumbo Record Breakers presenters, Carla Classen and Thapelo Motloung predicted the top 3 contenders as potential winners. None were Simanile.

“Vuyo beat the other participants by some margin. She was the most unassuming and quiet of all participants so it was really touching to see her achieve this title,” said Sofia Greenacre.

Simanile was as surprised as everyone else to win the world record. According to the Guinness World Record website, “I don’t believe it,” were the only words she said while being presented with the Guinness World Records certificate.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here