New Yorkers 'Whale-come' Covid-19 Jabs Under the Iconic Blue Whale at American Museum

In a bid to add some colour and excitement and also to encourage the public to come out to get vaccinated against coronavirus, the American Museum of Natural History will also add to the list of New York’s Covid-19 vaccination sites from Friday. The people of New York will be able to register themselves to get the Covid-19 jab of Moderna vaccine in the museum’s Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, right beneath the gigantic 94-foot blue whale model that hangs from the ceiling.

Last week, New York opened vaccination appointments for all aged 16 years and above.

Taking to Twitter, New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced the opening of the facility and welcomed everyone to get their jabs at the museum, especially for those who are public housing residents, museum staff, and cultural workers in District Council 37.

We’re WHALE-coming #COVID19 vaccines to the American Museum of Natural History!This site is for everyone but especially for our @NYCHA housing residents, cultural workers, members of DC37, and museum staff. Whale see you there! pic.twitter.com/WLvnziNho0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 19, 2021

To bring to the fore the importance of the vaccination, the iconic blue whale is also sporting a bandage to note that she has also been ‘vaccinated’ against the coronavirus. Built in the mid 1960s of foam and fiberglass, the attraction’s bandage is 6 feet and 2 feet wide. The museum also posted a video on their Twitter handle that showed the huge bandage being plastered on the bi mammal.

“We’ve received many questions about the blue whale’s bandage: It’s real. It was installed yesterday by Trenton from the Exhibition department! It’s 6 feet long & 2 feet wide," the museum’s Twitter handle wrote.

🐋 We've received many questions about the blue whale's bandage: It's real. It was installed yesterday by Trenton from the Exhibition department! It's 6 feet long & 2 feet wide. Come see it for yourself! Register for a vaccine today: https://t.co/smuMuIshDy#NYCVaccineForAll pic.twitter.com/8ZoihfXp4w — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) April 20, 2021

Twitterati had a few interesting observations on the blue whale and on its bandage. One user was also worried about the T Rex skeleton at the museum to which the Museum’s handle answered that the T -rex has already made an appointment for vaccination.

Going with the vaccines trend, someone even suggested the museum should rename a couple of dinosaurs Pfizersaurus and Modernadon, a take on the vaccines Pfizer and Moderna.

