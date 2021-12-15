New York City to Get its First Female Police Commissioner

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is all set to get its first female police chief after the outgoing commissioner retires at the end of the year. The city’s mayor-elect Eric Adams picked the current Nassau County chief of detectives, Keechant Sewell as the choice to lead the United States’ largest police force that has about 35,000 officers, reported NBC. Sewell selection was confirmed on Tuesday and a formal announcement of the decision is expected to be done today at a public housing development in Queens. Sewell will take charge of her duties in January next year. Adam in a statement backed Sewell’s appointment and said that she had proved herself as a “crime-fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve."

We congratulate and welcome Chief Keechant Sewell for making history as the first female Police Commissioner of the NYPD. 👮🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/U9QPbHv0Ak— NYDominican Officers (@NYDO_1993) December 15, 2021

Sewell served in the Nassau Police Department’s narcotics and large cases departments, as well as as a hostage negotiator, for 23 years. She rose to lead the department as the chief of detectives in September 2020.

Sewell who originally hails from Queens beat out several candidates including Seattle’s top Carmen Best and Philadelphia Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, to make her way to the NYPD’s chief post.

Adam who is a former NYPD captain himself had promised to appoint a woman at New York Police’s top job during his election run-up.

Sewell will only be the third black person to lead the NYD after Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who were the top job back in the 1980s and 90s respectively. Her appointment was welcomed by the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of New York City, the union representing the city’s officers, and the Legal Aid Society. Welcoming the move, PBA’s president Patrick Lynch said that the officers of NYPS were looking to work with Sewell as the new chief and hoped that she will fix the break to get the police department and the city back on course.

