LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New York City to Name Streets After Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Woody Guthrie

The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 28, 2018, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New York City to Name Streets After Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Woody Guthrie
The skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City is seen from the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
The New York City Council voted unanimously at its last meeting of the year to honor three music greats with streets named for them in the boroughs they called home.

The late Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G., will be honored with the naming of Christopher Wallace Way, located on St. James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, the block where the late rapper grew up, reports the Gothamist.



The Wu-Tang Clan District, meanwhile, will be located in Staten Island at the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in honor of the influential hip-hop group.

Folk singer Woody Guthrie will likewise be celebrated in his home borough of Brooklyn, as a section of Mermaid Avenue between West 35th and 36th streets in Coney Island is christened Woody Guthrie Way.

The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram