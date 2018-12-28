English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New York City to Name Streets After Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Woody Guthrie
The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.
The skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City is seen from the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
The New York City Council voted unanimously at its last meeting of the year to honor three music greats with streets named for them in the boroughs they called home.
The late Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G., will be honored with the naming of Christopher Wallace Way, located on St. James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, the block where the late rapper grew up, reports the Gothamist.
The Wu-Tang Clan District, meanwhile, will be located in Staten Island at the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in honor of the influential hip-hop group.
Folk singer Woody Guthrie will likewise be celebrated in his home borough of Brooklyn, as a section of Mermaid Avenue between West 35th and 36th streets in Coney Island is christened Woody Guthrie Way.
The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The late Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G., will be honored with the naming of Christopher Wallace Way, located on St. James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, the block where the late rapper grew up, reports the Gothamist.
The Wu-Tang Clan District, meanwhile, will be located in Staten Island at the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in honor of the influential hip-hop group.
Folk singer Woody Guthrie will likewise be celebrated in his home borough of Brooklyn, as a section of Mermaid Avenue between West 35th and 36th streets in Coney Island is christened Woody Guthrie Way.
The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results