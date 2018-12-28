New York City to Name Streets After Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Woody Guthrie

The New York City Council voted unanimously at its last meeting of the year to honor three music greats with streets named for them in the boroughs they called home.The late Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G., will be honored with the naming of Christopher Wallace Way, located on St. James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, the block where the late rapper grew up, reports the Gothamist.The Wu-Tang Clan District, meanwhile, will be located in Staten Island at the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in honor of the influential hip-hop group.Folk singer Woody Guthrie will likewise be celebrated in his home borough of Brooklyn, as a section of Mermaid Avenue between West 35th and 36th streets in Coney Island is christened Woody Guthrie Way.The street names were among many to be approved by the Council, whose bills will now need to be signed off on by Mayor Bill De Blasio to make them official.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.