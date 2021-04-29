Packing it in: This New York Company is Creating Scented Candles to Remind People of Office Smells

People usually choose scents that remind them of good times and fragrance of any place, filled with natural activities like tropical beach or a pine forest. But, due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced work-culture, few people seem to be missing the smell of the one surprising place which is their office. Well, for such people, a New York-based design firm RGA has created a line of scented candles — Eau d’ Office, which evokes the various aromas of a office.

Katie Facade and Thibault Gerard, both creative directors at the firm, have created six scented candles — Thursday Happy Hour on a High Table, Breakfast Leftovers in Edit Suite 1, Warm 96 Page Deck Left on the Printer, Sushi Thursday at the Café,Room 12F.1After a 6-Hour Workshop, and Afternoon Rush at the Coffee Bar.

The pair’s quest to recreate the smells of office life began as a farewell gift to two senior colleagues, the Guardian reported.

The creative directors boiled down the wax and threw in as many noxious scents as possible – booze, coffee beans, potato chips from the vending machine, shreds of paper to represent all the ideas they killed – then they Uber-rushed the candles to their homes.

Gerard said they were flooded with “demands from former employees and other agency partners, clients, vendors” and hence they decided to open it up to the public.

The creative directors are not selling the candles but giving them out to mark the “one year of us all working remotely.” The candles are being sent only to United States residents.

Now, they are receiving some of the new suggestions of scented candles including “fresh Lysol from a bathroom closed for cleaning” and “someone microwaved fish in the kitchen”.“We obviously want everyone to laugh at this,” Gerard said.

If you are a US resident then you can order the Eau D’ Office collection by touching base with R/GA and filling up their form here.

