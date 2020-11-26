New York Couple Finds 66 Prohibition-era Whiskey Bottles Hidden Inside Walls of Home

When New York-based couple Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker shifted to their new home, they never imagined having found 66 prohibition-era whiskey bottles hidden in the walls of their house.

The incident occurred back in October 2020. While the duo was informed that their home has been built by a notorious bootlegger, they never paid much heed to it and considered it much of a gossip that grows around every town. However, when they decided to renovate their house, the hidden gem left them completely shocked and happy.

Sharing what they found behind the walls to the world, the duo posted a video on their social media page. “OUR WALLS ARE BUILT OF BOOZE! I can’t believe the rumors are true! He was actually a bootlegger! I mean I thought it was a cute story, but the builder of our house was ACTUALLY a bootlegger!” read the caption.

In another post, Nick revealed that the bottles appear to be from the 1920s. He also shared the page cover of one bottle, with the date “October 23, 1923” written over it. He captioned it, “It blows my mind that this was buried in our walls for almost 100 years, without anyone knowing. It was a pretty legit hiding place. We’ve counted 42 bottles so far!”

In their latest update, Nick revealed that the couple has decided to catalogue the booze. While 13 of these bottles are full, many of them are half-filled while the rest have their alcohol evaporated over the years.

“To everyone asking if we have tried it, we haven’t! But we will! I don’t know why we haven’t yet,” continued Nick, adding that they are currently busy with the renovation work and may taste the liquor soon.

As seen from the bottles, the liquor is Scottish whiskey, Old Smuggler Gaelic. As Nick told CNN, the original owner of the house was a German man known as Count Adolph Humpfner.