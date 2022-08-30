New York Declares Purchase of Whipped Cream Cans Illegal For People Below 21, Here's Why

The state of New York, USA, recently passed a law directing people to produce IDs while they are at the store buying whipped cream. After the sanctioning of the law, people below the age of 21 years would not be able to buy canisters of whipped cream. The recently passed state law declares the act of buying whipped cream illegal for people below the mentioned age limit.

It is because youngsters found more than one way to use whipped cream cans. As per reports, the cans were a source of nitrous oxide, which the youngsters were reported inhaling to get high. Known as Whippets, these cans were being used as inhalants to trick cognitive abilities.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration defines inhalants as “invisible, volatile substances found in common household products that produce chemical vapours that are inhaled to induce psychoactive or mind-altering effects.” The state law came into effect in November 2021 and was sponsored by New York Senator Joseph Addabbo.

“The need to limit the access and sale of whippets first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighbourhood streets. Used whippets piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem,” Addabbo said, in a statement, at the time the bill was passed.

The problem became glaring since the chemical substance, nitrous oxide, was readily available and was designated as a legal chemical for legitimate, professional use. However, when the chemical is used inappropriately, it leads to addictive and lethal effects on those consuming it for such purposes.

The DEA, in their report, mentioned that prolonged use of such a concentrated chemical can lead to irregularities in the heart’s rhythm and lead to heart failure or death “within minutes.” Now, all the convenience stores in New York have started asking for IDs from customers seeking to buy whipped cream cans.

