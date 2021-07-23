New York Driver Gets Car Out Of Tight Spot, Netizens Are Impressed

There are multiple skillsets required by a driver to survive in a city like New York. A recent video doing the rounds on the internet is showing how one driver pulled his car out of a very tight spot, leaving netizens quite impressed. The video was shared by People magazine on their Instagram page on Wednesday, which shows a man getting into a car parked in the middle of two vehicles on the side of the road. The man’s car was just a few inches away from the vehicles parked in the front and the back.

Initially one could only wonder how the car could leave the parking space without hitting the other two parked around it. However, the man who takes up this mission seems quite confident of his driving abilities as he tells his companion, “Watch me get out.” The driver’s friend, who was quite amused at the situation they landed in, said, “I am going to take a picture of this.” With some deft maneuvers and patience, the man slowly and steadily steers his car out of the line of parallelly parked cars.

With 2,612,507 views since it was shared on the social media platform, the video has won praise by the netizens and New Yorkers alike. Actress and Country music singer Beverley Mitchell commented on the video, writing, “Now that is talent and patience.” Some netizens accepted that they would not have had the kind of confidence like the man in the video, as they wrote, “Wow. I would have cried first,” while another user commented, “This is giving me anxiety.”

Commending the driver’s skills, one user wrote, “That’s called skilled driving! Everyone can’t do this.” However, a fellow New Yorker who watched the video wrote that he too could get a car out from a tough spot like that in the video as they commented, “As a New Yorker, I definitely could get out of that spot.”

What do you think about these driving skills?

