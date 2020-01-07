New York Governor Rescues Passenger Stuck in Car While Driving Past a Road Accident
The Democrat Andrew Cuomo and his team were travelling on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway en-route to the airport when they noted a catering truck tipped over on the road.
Image credit: Twitter /Zack Fink
Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York in United States, recently gained praise after he became the unlikely rescuer of a man who had had an accident recently on the New York highway.
Cuomo and his team were travelling on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway en route to the airport when they noted a catering truck tipped over ahead on the road. When they found out that a passenger was still stuck inside the van, Cuomo and his team got out of their car and helped the victim out of his seat.
The Democrat Governor cut the man's seat belt and helped him out, CNN reported. He was also filmed comforting a woman on the scene of the accident after helping the victim out.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Cuomo was returning from an event in Manhattan where he had been speaking about reducing traffic congestion to aid mass transit, Bloomberg reported.
The Governor managed to provide the man support even before officers from the New York Police Department or first responders arrived on the scene. According to the report, no one had to be admitted to the hospital.
