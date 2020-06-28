BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'New York, Not India': Chef Vikas Khanna's Classy Reply to BBC Anchor on His 'Sense of Hunger'

Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna

The anchor asked Vikas Khanna if his sense of hunger stemmed from India since he grew up there in a not-so-rich household.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has won the Internet after a clip of his interview with the BBC went viral on social media. In the interview, the anchor asked Khanna if his "sense of hunger" roots back to India since he did not belong to a rich family.

"No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York," he replied to the anchor.

He is being praised for his reply to the anchor who assumed that his sense of charity and providing food to the underprivileged in India is because he grew up in a not-so rich household in India.

"You have been famous now. You have cooked for Obamas, you have been on Gordon Ramsay’s show. But, you were not always like this. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India," the anchor asked. Khanna had a clam and resounding reply that this sense had come from New York and not India.

Also Read: Chef Vikas Khanna Organising Food Distribution Drive for Mumbai's Dabbawalas, Widows in Vrindavan

Here are some of the reactions to Khanna's reply:

