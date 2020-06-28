'New York, Not India': Chef Vikas Khanna's Classy Reply to BBC Anchor on His 'Sense of Hunger'

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has won the Internet after a clip of his interview with the BBC went viral on social media. In the interview, the anchor asked Khanna if his "sense of hunger" roots back to India since he did not belong to a rich family.

"No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York," he replied to the anchor.

Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

He is being praised for his reply to the anchor who assumed that his sense of charity and providing food to the underprivileged in India is because he grew up in a not-so rich household in India.

"You have been famous now. You have cooked for Obamas, you have been on Gordon Ramsay’s show. But, you were not always like this. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India," the anchor asked. Khanna had a clam and resounding reply that this sense had come from New York and not India.

Here are some of the reactions to Khanna's reply:

Aye @BBCWorld r u still on colonial hungover??? — SanathanDharmi17 (@Santhani17787) June 27, 2020

Respect for saying it wot it is. #vikaskhanna Where you come across people in India who don't respect their your country. — Lazy Cat (@uPoliticat) June 27, 2020

Absolutely Superb...This one made my day.. — enn gee ess (@nee_el) June 27, 2020

The Arrogance of the White Man — namita (@namitaj68) June 27, 2020