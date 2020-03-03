New York Pizza Chain is Putting Photos of Adorable Dogs on Food Boxes to Promote Adotion

In a move to help dogs find homes, a pizza shop based out of New York is sending out flyers promoting the same with every pizza box they are delivering. As a part of this initiative, the pizza shop is also giving a gift certificate worth $50 to the people, who are adopting the canines featured on their boxes.

As per a report published in CNN, Mary Alloy, who owns The Just Pizza & Wing Co franchise, came up with the idea while she was volunteering with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) along with her three children.

Explaining the initiative, Allroy said, “Kimberly texted me one night and was like, ‘Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?’ and I just couldn’t wait. We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work”.

Kimberly LaRussa was the event coordinator when Alloy volunteered with SPCA.

In a Facebook post SPCA said, “We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help get our shelter dogs adopted! Be on the lookout for a sweet face on your pizza boxes this weekend! UPDATE! Just Pizza is so grateful for everyone’s support for the shelter animals that they have decided to offer an awesome incentive for those who adopt a dog from the pizza box flyer! Upon adoption, present your flyer to Niagara SPCA and receive a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza in Amherst!”

The report also stated that the initiative has been well received by people as a six months old puppy got adopted on the day 1 of the scheme.