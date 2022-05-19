New York Senator Tweeted in a Whole New Language and Twitter is Trying to Decode it

New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera just had the most poignant tweet- one that left Twitter users marvelling. The subject? “Ar@@r@@rhrr@r@ghgbbrbrb@rb@bb@b.” That’s a layered, multi-faceted take right there, especially amid the information overload that being on Twitter entails. However, just as people were beginning to have a field day with the tweet, Rivera ruined it all. He took to Twitter and clarified, “Butttweet, people! All good!” with three laughing emojis. There goes the last good thing we had.

Ar@@r@@rhrr@r@ghgbbrbrb@rb@bb@b — Gustavo Rivera (@NYSenatorRivera) May 18, 2022

Could you be more . . . specific? pic.twitter.com/ChAvFUMHVE — Mike Zaharis (@etrm_mz) May 19, 2022

I have no idea who you are and what you stand for but you have my vote https://t.co/M5CGbN1uZA — Voxy 六 (@VoxelRoku) May 18, 2022

Love him or hate him, he’s spitting facts https://t.co/oH9UN0mVUk — DR22 Ω 🎭🔥 (@DejaRu22) May 19, 2022

many people are saying this https://t.co/QqGnNPKvqR — Yeentl (1983) (@CircuitYeen) May 19, 2022

The only politician willing to speak the truth https://t.co/RxFUEyt3db — Baker (@BaathistMeido) May 18, 2022

When Rivera presumably found the tweet doing numbers, he didn’t let it go to waste. “Since I have y’all here: Support my efforts to achieve #HealthcareForAll in NYS by passing the #NYHealthAct and save lives & #EndOverdoseNY by passing #SCSA,” he tweeted.

The incident brings to mind one of US vice president Kamala Harris’ recent “word salads”. She left Twitter confused after she repeated the phrase “we will work together” several times within the span of one sentence and about 30 seconds. Harris was speaking at the ASEAN summit. She was on the subject of the climate crisis when she made the gaffe and a video of it soon went viral on social media. “Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues,” Harris said at the summit, as per a tweet by the US Department of State.

"Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action. With that I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us and I know we will work on this together," Harris could be heard saying in the video.

