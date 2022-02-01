New York Times Buys Wordle and Twitter is Puzzled About Online Game's Future

Wordle has just been bought by The New York Times and people who have spent the last few months obsessed with the word game are of the opinion that its future looks pretty bleak now. All good things must come to an end, and Wordle could end up being monetised sometime in the indefinite future. As per Mashable, the Times reported that the game is only going to remain free initially. The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, took to Twitter to announce the news. He assured fans in his statement that the game is still going to remain free. His note reads, “When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved." Twitter users, while they were happy for Wardle’s raging success, were not so sure about the game’s future. They were worried that even if Wordle manages to remain free, it would still be messed up one way or another.

A Twitter user wrote under Wardle’s post, “Josh I love you (and Wordle) so much but we all know that the new york times is going to destroy everything that made your game pure and great (free of adverts, paywalls, signins, tracking, etc.)"

While some were optimistic that the game would continue to remain free, others pointed out that the operating word was “initially". Another Twitter user surmised, “The current price for a yearly subscription to NYT’s entire puzzle suite (crossword, spelling bee, etc) is $19.99/year. I imagine if they go back on keeping Wordle free, it would get lumped into that."

Apart from that, some were also apprehensive that the primary draw of Wordle: its simplicity and ability to let its players win a game without being absolutely confounded, might get lost in the transition as well. One user said, “Expect them to also use obscure words rather than every day words which will totally kill the joy of it. That’s the fun of #Wordle - it’s in getting the word and realizing how simple and every day it is, and marveling at how it was (at times) elusive."

Another user had a simple answer to the entire debate.

We shudder to think of the day when we have to read this sentence.

Earlier, Wardle had told The New York Times, “I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun. It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun." Now all of Twitter’s got their hopes pinned on that but probably wouldn’t be willing to bet on it.

