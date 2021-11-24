New York Woman Buys Banksy Artwork For Just Rs 4,500 From Subway

British street artist Banksy is renowned for his graffiti that often offers a commentary on society. Most of his artwork has been auctioned for millions of dollars. Now, it seems New Yorkers can also buy his artwork at one of the subway stations in the city. According to a TikTok video shared by Colleen Alexander, while she was switching trains on her way home from work she passed an art exhibition at the 14th street and 8th avenue station with pieces resembling Banksy’s work. According to a report by The Sun, Colleen said, “There were pieces of art scattered on the subway stop floor, no tarp, no plastic, nothing protecting them.” She went on to claim that she bought the art pieces for $60 roughly (Rs 4,500) each, since she had recently come across New York’s recent Banksy exhibition, titled Banksy: Genius or Vandal.

According to the website Banksyexpo, “The exhibition presents art installations, photos and videos showing street works by Banksy, which are currently mostly lost, in what was their original organic environment.” The organisers of the exhibition also mentioned that, “This exhibition, as all that have been previously dedicated to Banksy, is not authorized by the artist, who remains anonymous and independent from the system.”

Several users on Twitter have shared their own encounter with the alleged Banksy artwork at the stations. A user shared pictures from the subway station where the artwork was put on display. The pictures also show people stopping by to look at the art exhibition. The caption read, “You’re walking through a New York city subway station and see this. Would you buy or walk away? Banksy (Could be real, could be fake).”

You’re walking through a #NewYork city subway station and see this…Would you buy or walk away? #banksy (Could be #real Could be #fake) pic.twitter.com/u8cquOACM9 — Mark Ryan (@RunEducator) November 20, 2021

Another user shared a tweet along with the pictures of the artwork on the streets. “Someone confirm that the Banksy paintings sold on the streets of New York today were real please I’m begging.”

someone confirm that the banksy paintings sold on the streets of new york today were real please i’m begging pic.twitter.com/XYLIVvcbPv— Lea (@leasarnblad) November 18, 2021

Reacting to Colleen’s TikTok video one user tweeted, “Just saw a TikTok of a girl who just purchased two seemingly authentic Banksy paintings at a New York subway station and I am absolutely green with envy.”

Just saw a tiktok of a girl who just purchased two seemingly authentic Banksy paintings at a New York subway station and I am absolutely green with envy.— Dolorous Abs Tollett 🐺🌻 (@QueenSansasFury) November 17, 2021

Well, it may sound interesting but none can confirm if that’s a real Banksy.

