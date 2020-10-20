New Yorker Journalist Jeffrey Toobin Suspended After He Masturbated on Zoom Call With Colleagues

Work from Home in view of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed the way we work. Our living rooms are our new offices and video calling apps are our new virtual conference halls.

However, these virtual meeting halls have caused many incidents of embarrassment. In one such embarrassment, a reporter from The New Yorker was caught masturbating on a Zoom call.

The reporter, Jeffrey Toobin, has been suspended for masturbating during the video call between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week, the Vice reported.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin was quoted as saying. Toobin was under the impression that he had turned off his camera and muted the video.

According to reports, many bigwigs from The New Yorker were on the call which was an election simulation. Some people who were on the Zoom call said that it was unclear how much each person saw, but Toobin was seen jerking off.

Others said that in between the call, there was a short break during which Toobin was apparently on another call. When other people returned after the break, Toobin had lowered the camera and he could be seen touching his penis. He then left the call. Moments later when he joined back, he was clearly unaware that other people had seen him masturbating.

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe confirmed that Toobin has been suspended and a probe has been ordered in the matter.

In a similar embarrassing incident, an Argentine lawmaker was suspended after kissing his partner's breast during a parliamentary session being held by videoconference, a scene that quickly went viral on social media.

As another MP was making his address on a giant video screen installed in parliament, which also showed other participants in their homes, Juan Emilio Ameri could be seen fondling and kissing the breasts of a woman sitting next to him.

The lawmaker from the northeastern province of Salta then pulled one of the woman's breasts out of her T-shirt and started kissing it. The parliamentary session was initially interrupted, and then suspended, by the speaker Sergio