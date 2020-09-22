New York's Fearless Girl Dressed up in a Collar to Honour Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

n a tribute to the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Fearless Girl statue in New York was updated with a lace collar reminiscent of Ginsburg's signature style.

The change was made within 24 hours of Ginsburg's death on Friday due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Considered as the pioneer of women’s rights on the Supreme Court bench, her death prompted an outpouring of tributes across the nation. An impromptu memorial of flowers and messages written in chalk on stones could be seen outside the Supreme Court building.

The collar was placed on the statue as part of an advertisement by State Street Global Advisors, the asset management company that first commissioned the Fearless Girl. They released a full-page ad in the times on Sunday to honor Ginsburg. The headline read: "Here's to the original".

'Fearless Girl' dons a lace collar in tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/ayf36rTiLI pic.twitter.com/DIVE7VJeeR — Ad Age (@adage) September 21, 2020

The Fearless Girl statue has been standing in the Financial District on International Women's Day in 2017, facing off Wall Street’s iconic charging bull statue. It was eventually moved outside the New York Stock Exchange.

In a 2009, Justice Ginsburg in an interview with the Washington Post, said that the crochet collar was a thoughtful decision to incorporate something typical of a woman to the black robe.

“The idea was to claim what was a traditionally male uniform and unapologetically feminize it,” she had said.

New Yorkers have loved the gesture, and many have took to social media to express it:

One Twitter user posted, the best idea to honor #RBGLegacy”.

Another user wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes. Beautiful! THANK YOU!!”.

This brought tears to my eyes. Beautiful! THANK YOU!! — MaggieFig (@earthangels007) September 21, 2020

“I loved this installation a few years ago and am thrilled to see it getting a new addition!”, said another user.

I loved this installation a few years ago and am thrilled to see it getting a new addition! https://t.co/FqbM0qQu2r — Meredith Cheryba (@officemouse) September 21, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would erect a statue of Ginsburg in her birthplace of Brooklyn to “honour the life and legacy” of the judge.