New Zealand Boeing 787 with Specially-abled Children Onboard Draws Kiwi in the Sky

Air New Zealand’s heart-warming gesture is grabbing attention online. Its kind act of taking specially-abled children on a flight around the country has been winning hearts. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight flew 50 kids with terminal illness and drew the country’s national bird, Kiwi, in the sky along its flight path. Saturday’s flight was flown by Air NZ Chief Pilot Captain David Morgan as per a report in Newshub. It took off from Christchurch towards the West Coast and headed back to the same airport after passing over Taranaki with a few extra turns along the way. The flight was a part of a charity initiative Koru Care that organises special experiences for children suffering from disabilities and illnesses.

The official Twitter handle Flighttrader24 shared the picture of the flight path of the aircraft. Amazingly, it perfectly outlined the shape of the kiwi.

An Air New Zealand 787 just took 50 kids with disabilities or terminal illnesses on the flight of their lives and drew a giant Kiwi in the process as part of this year’s Koru Care flight. https://t.co/Ft3eSkGJS3 #NZHERO pic.twitter.com/rVUaAFkbhS— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 15, 2021

After the flight, Air New Zealand tweeted their experience, “Just landed back and still buzzing! What an unforgettable flight. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes”.

Just landed back and still buzzing! What an unforgettable flight. 😍 ^MH— Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) May 15, 2021

Air NZ Ceo Greg Foran, who joined the flight, revealed that the flight was “uplifting” as these children are usually inhibited to travel offshore owing to their medical conditions or family situations. "Today's flight is a real heart warmer,” he added before saying that they wanted them to experience the excitement of flying and their teams have pulled out all the stops to create a magical experience for “Little Heroes”.

Before takeoff, the kids also enjoyed a superhero theme party at the airport. They had their faces painted, posed for superhero portraits, and danced at a silent disco. The party on the ground was a surprise planned by Drax project, NZ’s pop band who also joined the children on the flight.Netizens are praising the initiative and flooding the post with positive reactions.

