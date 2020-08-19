New Zealand Boy Sneezes Out Piece of Lego Stuck in his Nose for Two Years

Truth be told, for Lego players each block or piece is the most prized possession. However, recently a boy based out of Dunedin in New Zealand apparently took his obsession with the blocks game a bit too far.

According to a report published in NZ Herald, a 7-year-old boy named Sameer had informed his parents in 2018 that he had lost a

piece of Lego. He also revealed that he had put that piece in his nose.

He was then taken to a doctor. However, the doctor too could not find the tiny piece of plastic in the little man’s nose.

Anwar, the seven-year-old’s father told the portal, “One day he just told us he had slipped in a tiny piece of lego and then we tried our best to bring it out but nothing came out”.

He also added that the doctor had mentioned that the tiny piece would eventually make its way to the digestive track and would get expelled from there. Further, Sameer too has not had any issues or difficulties because of this.

It is only recently that Sameer took a big sniff of some cupcakes that caused irritation in his nose. So, his mother helped him so that he could blow his nose. Once he did that, the tiny black piece of Lego came out.

Describing his son’s reaction, Anwar said, “Sameer was stunned to see the Lego again. His eyes were wide open and he was like 'Mum, I found the Lego!" and he said, “You were telling me it wasn't there, but it was there!"