New Zealand Cops Feet-tapping to 'Kala Chashma' for Diwali is Exactly What You Need to See Today

The past weekend saw India celebrating Diwali, one of its biggest festivals keeping in mind the pandemic situation. The government called for cracker-free celebrations amid pollution and coronavirus concerns. But even though originated in India, the festival of lights inspires people from all over the world to often indulge in the festivities.

A video has gone viral on Twitter where a group of police officers from New Zealand are seen performing to Bollywood Hindi numbers to celebrate the occasion of Diwali. The cops are all dressed in uniform and are entertaining a group of people in front of them while they perform to the Bollywood numbers 'Kaala Chashma' and 'Ladki Kar gayi Chul'. The group also seems to have mastered the dance steps to perfection as they groove to the beats in perfect symmetry, not missing one beat of the songs. Watch the video here:

Twitter users were also, needless to say left impressed by the near-perfect moves of the cops. Many of them commented, praising the performance

They all danced just so well!!! Full on desi vibes. No discomfort or anything. — Ankit (@ap141994) November 18, 2020

Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Deepawali with so much pomp. — ravindra kumar ( Dhoni) (@tPi2nXMA6qgnJaY) November 19, 2020

New Zealand has a sizeable Indian-origin population and the country's diversity of ethnic groups is felt in the way they celebrate all the festivals from around the world.

Bollywood songs ae popular across the world and often the internet is flooded with videos where people are seen crooning or tapping to popular song from movies.

Indians and Bollywood fans all over were in for a surprise when Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murillo from Netflix's Spanish drama Money Heist crooned the popular song 'Chunari Chunari', starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The actress also admitted to being a huge fan of Bollywood and its song and dance numbers.

Earlier this year, the crew aboard a flight of Air New Zealand that was rescuing stranded passengers from India broke into a dance where they performed to 'Jai Ho' on the flight itself.

A video that was doing rounds on Facebook showed flight crew who were dancing to the song from the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire' to keep the passengers in high spirits while on the flight 1957 from Mumbai to Christchurch on April 26. The crew were all wearing masks and gloves.