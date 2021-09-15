CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Colin de Grandhomme No More? NZ Cricket's 'Breaking' Post on All-rounder Shocks Fans
2-MIN READ

Colin de Grandhomme No More? NZ Cricket's 'Breaking' Post on All-rounder Shocks Fans

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme poses for the camera after haircut. (@BLACKCAPS/Twitter)

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme poses for the camera after haircut. (@BLACKCAPS/Twitter)

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday broke the news of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's haircut and managed to send shockwaves on the bird app.

It was an ordinary day on the Internet when New Zealand Cricket aka Black Caps decided to reveal the departure of Colin de Grandhomme’s “famous" mullet in the most sensational way possible, leaving several sobbing. Following the breaking news template, the cricket board’s official Twitter account posted several photos of de Grandhomme who could be seen posing for the camera while toiling it out on the field. “BREAKING NEWS. The famous Colin de Grandhomme mullet is no more. #PAKvNZ #CricketNation," the account tweeted.

What could possibly go wrong, you ask? The fans, who assumedly glanced through the post, missed the very important detail- the mullet was no more, not the Kiwi cricketer.

Overcome by emotions, upset fans responded to the original post and paid respects to the cricketer who is pretty much alive, unlike his mullet. A noticeable spike in the google searches for the cricketer’s “death" was also witnessed in India.

Many others responded to the breaking news ironically, and some stayed for the giggles.

Could the tweet have been better framed?

Coming back to cricket, New Zealand are in Pakistan for the first time since 2003. The team trained at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday where the team will face the hosts in the first clash of the three one-day internationals on Friday.

The two nations will also lock horns in the five Twenty20 internationals.

first published:September 15, 2021, 19:47 IST