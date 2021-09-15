Colin de Grandhomme No More? NZ Cricket's 'Breaking' Post on All-rounder Shocks Fans

It was an ordinary day on the Internet when New Zealand Cricket aka Black Caps decided to reveal the departure of Colin de Grandhomme’s “famous" mullet in the most sensational way possible, leaving several sobbing. Following the breaking news template, the cricket board’s official Twitter account posted several photos of de Grandhomme who could be seen posing for the camera while toiling it out on the field. “BREAKING NEWS. The famous Colin de Grandhomme mullet is no more. #PAKvNZ #CricketNation," the account tweeted.

What could possibly go wrong, you ask? The fans, who assumedly glanced through the post, missed the very important detail- the mullet was no more, not the Kiwi cricketer.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The famous Colin de Grandhomme mullet is no more 😔 #PAKvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/cRuIo9fX7v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 14, 2021

Overcome by emotions, upset fans responded to the original post and paid respects to the cricketer who is pretty much alive, unlike his mullet. A noticeable spike in the google searches for the cricketer’s “death" was also witnessed in India.

Life is so unpredictable 💔— Harish Gupta (@harish__333) September 14, 2021

U guys laughing on demise of a great player becoz he was from a team who defeated India in WTC final, just shows ur imperiousness! 😡— Muhbola Boyfriend (@funnyDrugDler) September 14, 2021

Many others responded to the breaking news ironically, and some stayed for the giggles.

Could the tweet have been better framed?

Oh God, please use the words in a better way, after the headline of BREAKING NEWS at top and the no more with 😔 this emoji, i thought CDG is no more 😭😭😭— Mani (@TweetsMani14) September 14, 2021

For a sec i thought CDG is no more😂— THE BOSS (@Cricket___07) September 14, 2021

Sad 😭. Condolences.— Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) September 14, 2021

Coming back to cricket, New Zealand are in Pakistan for the first time since 2003. The team trained at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday where the team will face the hosts in the first clash of the three one-day internationals on Friday.

The two nations will also lock horns in the five Twenty20 internationals.

