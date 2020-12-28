New Zealand Fan Hilariously Trolls Pakistan by Noting Their 'Mistakes' in Test Match on Whiteboard

Another sensational ton coming from the bat of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (129) and gritty fifties from Ross Taylor (70), Henry Nicholls (56), BJ Watling (73) helped the hosts put up an intimidating total of 431 against Pakistan in the first Test being played at the Bay Oval.

While the Kiwis were excellent in their first innings with the bat, the fans in attendance witnessed some sloppy cricket from the visiting team Pakistan.

Taking it upon himself, a New Zealand fan diligently made a note of all the "errors" committed by Pakistan team against his side on the field.

The fan did so by using a whiteboard and a marker and made sections of all those "mistakes" made by Pakistan: dropped catches, misfields, poor throws, poor use of the DRS.

Soon snapshots of the fan's quirky way of trolling Pakistan with his finger pointing at the board went viral across microblogging site Twitter and fans of the visiting team too had a good laugh about it.

"Having smart audience makes the match more interesting. This makes the players to be in form fearing that they are watched," quipped one Twitter user.

"Really admire Kiwi audiences they are super cool and awesome with aggression."

"Not sure. If they mean to be brutal to Pak bowling or NZ batting."

"Wouldn’t have any room left on the whiteboard if it was for Australia today."

This man knows how to attend cricket matches. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/1ArWEN2MS8 — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) December 26, 2020

The Test, which was in its third day, was delayed owing to rain.

It also rained wickets at the Bay Oval with Pakistan losing six wickets for a score of 112.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten for 29 and 21 respectively before the rain halted the play.