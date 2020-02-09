Take the pledge to vote

New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans

The young lad got everything right in the video because of which it has gone viral, even receiving incredible response from current and former players.

News18.com

February 9, 2020
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's success despite his unique action has given a different dimension to fast bowling. Videos have often come of kids trying to imitate the action and the latest was that of a boy from New Zealand.

The kid got everything right in the video because of which it has gone viral, even receiving considerable response from current and former players.

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared the video with his fans on Twitter.

While the former player and commentator Simon Doull showed the video to Bumrah and off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal before the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Auckland.

Bumrah laughed while watching it while Chahal said, "It's better than Bumrah."

Netizens and Bumrah fans were in awe of the young talent.

This, however, isn't the first time a young fan has matched the footsteps of Bumrah.

India currently trail the three-match series 0-2 and are looking to avoid a series defeat in Auckland. They had previously won the T20I series between the two sides 5-0.

(With IANS inputs)

