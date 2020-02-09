New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans

Jasprit Bumrah's success despite his unique action has given a different dimension to fast bowling. Videos have often come of kids trying to imitate the action and the latest was that of a boy from New Zealand.

The kid got everything right in the video because of which it has gone viral, even receiving considerable response from current and former players.

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared the video with his fans on Twitter.

While the former player and commentator Simon Doull showed the video to Bumrah and off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal before the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Auckland.

Bumrah laughed while watching it while Chahal said, "It's better than Bumrah."

Netizens and Bumrah fans were in awe of the young talent.

Looks like bumrah having some fans in New Zealand — Arun (@ImArunVK12) February 8, 2020

Next bumrah is coming😍☺ — Ashraf (@Ashraf85356875) February 8, 2020

Bumrah NZ — Prateek Raj (@pratikraj82) February 8, 2020

Haha that’s class — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) February 8, 2020

This, however, isn't the first time a young fan has matched the footsteps of Bumrah.

@bhogleharsha @Jaspritbumrah93 The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired! pic.twitter.com/dmZNClOcBx — Michael Curtin (@c_u_r_t_o) January 9, 2019

Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you’re her inspiration....like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country ☺️ #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/Oy6IxV4Zdb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2019

India currently trail the three-match series 0-2 and are looking to avoid a series defeat in Auckland. They had previously won the T20I series between the two sides 5-0.

(With IANS inputs)

